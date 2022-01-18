Adverty launches In-Play™ ad technology in first major racing title from Wolves Interactive

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Adverty AB ( STO:ADVT, Financial)

Adverty AB (publ) and Wolves Interactive, a leading Istanbul-based developer of mobile racing games, today announce a partnership which brings Adverty's multi-patented In-Play™ ad technology to Wolves' global hit Motorbike - Traffic Racer.

With more than 10 million downloads since its launch in 2018, Motorbike - Traffic Racer has built a devoted worldwide audience of players who love to race lifelike motorcycles in a real-world setting. This inaugural collaboration between Adverty and Wolves Interactive also marks the first output of Adverty's Istanbul team, as the Turkish city cements its reputation as a major hub for game development.

"We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Wolves Interactive," says Thorbjorn Warin, CSO of Adverty. "Racing games are a great fit for our ad format and highly sought after by advertisers. Wolves stands among the very top developers in the world for this type of game, offering superb, life-like graphics which appeal to well-defined and otherwise hard-to-reach target audiences. We are honored that they have chosen to work with us and we look forward to a long and highly successful partnership."

Marawan Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at Wolves Interactive, adds: "As a company, we are very focused on optimizing our advertising revenue, and in our view there is no format that shows more promise for growth than In-Play advertising. We have designed the In-Play ads for Motorbike - Traffic Racer specifically, so that they are displayed in a native, organic way, ensuring that the player experience is optimised."

Motorbike - Traffic Racer with In-Play™ ads from Adverty can be viewed here:

(iOS) https://apps.apple.com/app/motorbike-traffic-racer/id1382207802

(Android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wolvesinteractive.traffictourbike

About Wolves Interactive:

Wolves interactive is a leading game studio for developing and publishing games. They create different genres like arcade, racing, puzzle and AR/VR games for both mobile and PlayStation. They immerse their gamers in an enjoyable game experience and also help corporates increase employees and consumers engagement and retention through their MASI platform. The company has 7 live games and 5 more in the pipeline. The next major project for Wolves Interactive is a Metaverse game that would introduce the blockchain concepts with the application of NFT and cryptocurrency. Estashed in 2017, Wolves Interactive has its HQ in Istanbul while it has inaugurated a sister company in Qatar at the end of 2021 to leverage the company's growth and expansion. More information at www.wolvesinteractive.com

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

