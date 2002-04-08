INTEL® COLLABORATES WITH VSBLTY COMPUTER VISION IN A METAVERSE RETAIL EXPERIENCE FEATURING STORE AS A MEDIUM

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that its Store as a Medium program is being featured in the WPP/Intel Store as a Medium app.

The group has leveraged the metaverse in a unique and interesting way to feature the supermarket and C-Store of the future. The Store-WPP/Intel/VSBLTY collaboration was created as a free downloadable app available on the iTunes App Store and for Android. The virtual experience projects the future of retail and provides a window into what is happening worldwide as the pandemic wanes and retail rebounds.

A white paper, “Store as a Medium”, will also be released at the National Retail Federation Conference along with the app. The white paper encapsulates key global reporting about SaaM and substantiates that the time is now for retailers to take advantage of the high profit opportunities in retail media networks.

On February 10, the group will also be hosting a round table discussion with ecosystem partners, that will strengthen the proposition that retailers can boost sales, improve store efficiency and receive data that will enable them to better understand shoppers, in addition to gaining new revenue. The discussion will also explain how SaaM will enable manufacturers and brands to have deeper engagements with customers right at point of sale and benefit from the data collected. The team leverages a group of best-in-class service providers, including Lenovo and Westrock, to provide turnkey solutions for brands and retailers.

Among those on the SaaM panel, who have contributed to the white paper, will be David Roth, CEO of The Store-WPP and Chairman BAV; Maroun Ishac, Director of Business Development, Retail Solutions Division for Intel Corporation; Pedro Garavito, Vice President Tech & Transformation, CTO, Middle Americas at Anheuser-Busch InBev; Jay Hutton, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO; Leon Nicholas, WestRock Vice President, Retail Insights & Solutions; Akama Davis, Global Digital Out-of-Home Practice Lead, Xaxis; Jon Bird, Executive Director, VMLY&R Commerce; Luke Hurd, Director of Experience Design XR, VMLY&R; and Robert Daigle, Senior Manager, Global AI Business, Lenovo ISG.

“We have been working worldwide with joint venture partners uniquely qualified to play a role in helping transform and monetize the Store as a Medium with retailers and brands,” said VSBLTY CEO Jay Hutton. “As the white paper validates, the future of SaaM is now. It’s where the internet of things meets media advertising, machine learning and big data analytics. SaaM is not just for the ‘big guys’. Even ‘Mom & Pop’ stores can also profit from SaaM,” Hutton added.

“This innovation is happening today in retail,” states Alec Gefrides, Vice President of the Internet of Things Group and General Manager of Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education at Intel Corporation. “The app provides a sense of how quickly retail is evolving and is a place to connect and help brands, retailers and manufacturers imagine the innovation,” said Gefrides.

Click on links below to Store as a Medium App:

iPhone and iPad: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/store-as-a-medium/id1600728363

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Imersar.StoreasaMedium

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.