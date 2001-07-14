J. J. Keller Chooses HPE GreenLake to Optimize Operations and Accelerate Innovation for Safety and Compliance

Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that J.+J.+Keller+%26amp%3B+Associates, Inc., a leading provider of safety and compliance solutions, serving trucking, construction and industrial companies in North America, has selected HPE to power its edge-to-cloud transformation using scalable HPE+GreenLake+cloud+services. The new services support the growing demands for data processing and storage across various business applications that run onsite or across remote locations, and enables J. J. Keller to scale its business across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“We are inspired by J. J. Keller’s digital transformation, enabled by HPE GreenLake, to power its ongoing data journey and optimize operations while fueling new value for its customers,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “We look forward to continue partnering with J. J. Keller to help its business expand, accelerate innovation and deliver new solutions to safely and efficiently support growing industry needs.”

Embracing unprecedented business expansion to support growing on-demand driver delivery

An area of significant business growth for J. J. Keller occurred over the past few years where demand for last-mile delivery has grown due to increasing online orders, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, has further spiked as more people shop online and opt for on-demand delivery. As a result, some of the nation’s largest industries that distribute and deliver goods across North America turned to J. J. Keller to support their training, compliance and management solutions for new and existing drivers. These solutions include large-scale IoT tracking and analytics for trucking fleets, training and driver qualification services, and commercial driver substance testing, among others, which all depend on reliable and trustworthy digital infrastructure.

To support the scale of its business and higher volume of data collected and processed across multiple locations, at the edge or onsite, J. J. Keller needed a hybrid cloud solution with advanced, scalable technologies. Additionally, as a mid-sized organization, staying nimble and cost-effective was a critical factor in J. J. Keller’s IT decision-making.

“As our data storage and processing needs have grown, older on-premises hardware hasn't scaled to meet our customers' demands," said Dana Gilman, chief financial officer, J. J. Keller. "HPE GreenLake offers us a superb collection of hybrid solutions to fuel the daily growth we're already seeing, while controlling costs as we continue through our next stages of expansion.”

Accelerating digital transformation with an edge-to-cloud approach

To address its unique needs, J. J. Keller turned to the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to replace its aging Dell-based infrastructure and adopt the latest compute and storage solutions from HPE as cloud services. The transition to the new model also consolidated workflows that previously ran on multiple platforms, reducing the number of platforms from six to two. These include various applications across VMware, Veeam, Microsoft SQL, Red Hat, SUSE, SAP and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) that are now supported on high-performing HPE ProLiant servers, HPE Primera for intelligent storage and HPE Apollo 4000 systems for data analytics and archival needs.

J. J. Keller immediately realized outcomes of its digital transformation and grew multiple customer-facing businesses over the past year. These results include doubling its Managed Services and Consulting offerings, tripling its SafeGear™ line of personal protective equipment (PPE), and expanding its Safe & Smart Driver Training by five times.

To monitor workloads, costs, and compliance, J. J. Keller uses HPE GreenLake Central, a centralized portal for managing and optimizing IT environments while gaining insights. Additionally, HPE GreenLake provides transparent usage-based pricing, allowing J. J. Keller to predict and control costs as its business grows.

HPE and New Era Technology partner to build the right solution with HPE GreenLake

As part of HPE’s robust channel partner ecosystem for HPE GreenLake, New Era Technology, a reseller partner of HPE, worked with J. J. Keller to understand its unique needs and explore offerings to reach its IT and business goals.

As a trusted partner to J. J. Keller, New Era Technology provided extensive consulting and recommended the HPE GreenLake solution to support J. J. Keller’s needs to scale while enabling clear visibility into workloads and associated expenses.

"We made this happen by getting to know J. J. Keller's team and understanding their goals for meeting their customers’ future needs," said Joe Gillis, Business Development Director at New Era Technology, US. "We recognized that HPE GreenLake provides the ideal platform to prepare customers for an edge-to-cloud future, and became problem solvers focused on clearing out aging equipment, and providing the service reliability and cost predictability J. J. Keller needed."

To learn more about J. J. Keller’s digital transformation story using HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fpsnow%2Fdoc%2Fa50005185enw.

