'ServiceNow Impact' Accelerates Return on Large Scale Tech Investments

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today released ServiceNow+Impact, the enterprise software industry’s first solution designed to help customers accelerate the return on their digital transformation investments. Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Impact combines AI-powered recommendations, expert guidance, premium tech support and tools – all delivered in a personalized digital experience.

IDC estimates that more than three trillion dollars have been invested in digital transformation initiatives globally over the past three years, but less than half of organizations implementing those projects have achieved the expected outcomes.i Companies everywhere are feeling this “value+gap” due to the proliferation of point projects that do not effectively work together, the increasing need for companies to spend resources maintaining these legacy solutions, and intensifying talent shortages.

ServiceNow Impact is designed to close the value gap with personalized recommendations and insights, premium technical support and preventative tools, role-based training and certifications, expert coaching, and prescriptive guidance, all delivered in a premium digital experience. Tailored by company, industry, and role, ServiceNow Impact is the first-ever human- and AI-powered value acceleration solution.

“You can only improve what you can measure. Leaders need a command center to navigate the fully connected world. ServiceNow’s platform provides a single pane of glass to enable next-generation business models," said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "ServiceNow Impact is an intuitive, consumer-grade mobile application that visualizes the value from transformation investments in real-time. Its impressive global demand proves nothing like this has ever been delivered in enterprise software.”

Say hello to value realization at scale

“Customer expectations have changed, and organizations are looking to derive greater value faster from their digital investments,” said Paul Greenberg, CRM industry thought leader and Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC. “ServiceNow Impact provides an innovative approach to value acceleration for its customers that raises the bar on the B2B customer experience in the industry.”

Available now, ServiceNow Impact is designed to meet customers where they are in their unique digital transformation journey. Leveraging the power of the Now Platform’s AI and recommendation engine, customers can use ServiceNow Impact to:

Personalize the digital transformation experience with peer and industry benchmarks, real-time tracking, a value journey builder, and AI-curated content and recommendations.

with peer and industry benchmarks, real-time tracking, a value journey builder, and AI-curated content and recommendations. Align innovation strategy to business outcomes to accelerate results with prescriptive guidance, proactive and preventative tools, enhanced technical support, and Impact Accelerators (goal-specific, fixed-scoped offerings that can be activated as needed).

with prescriptive guidance, proactive and preventative tools, enhanced technical support, and Impact Accelerators (goal-specific, fixed-scoped offerings that can be activated as needed). Amplify internal expertise with dedicated expert teams, partner collaboration, advisory sessions, and tailored training and coaching.

As part of ServiceNow Impact, the company today also released a major update to its Now+Learning training and certification platform offering on-demand, instructor-led, and custom training and certification programs.

What customers are saying about ServiceNow Impact

Customers including Anaplan, NewsCorp, Infor, and the State of Montana have adopted ServiceNow Impact to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve sustained returns on their technology investments.

"To achieve the scale and make a real impact on the move to digital at our agencies, we needed to significantly grow the number of people that were creating applications. ServiceNow Impact is an extensive personalized enterprise program that will help in getting critical roles filled and provide technical training for a seamless experience. Enabling new digital business models on ServiceNow's platform allows the state of Montana to embrace technology in new ways and create value with everything that we do." - Kevin Gilbertson, CIO at the State of Montana

“Our investment in enterprise workflow technology is key to digitizing operations and enabling transformation across the business and HR service centers. ServiceNow Impact is helping us integrate and accelerate solutions to ensure greater flexibility and coordination across teams. With innovative and personalized technology, we are evolving these fundamental components of our operations to ultimately empower better employee experiences and customer engagement." - David Kline, CTO at NewsCorp

“Delivering a stellar employee experience is paramount. ServiceNow Impact provides tailored support and strategic guidance to align our global technology organization’s priorities to the ServiceNow technology we’re using. It’s helping us achieve our strategy and maximizing the value of our investment. The increasing demand for Connected Planning means agility and prioritizing the right skills and expertise across teams are key. With Impact, we’re excited to develop a strategic roadmap leveraging ServiceNow as part of our customer experience support to help us further scale and elevate our customer-first vision.” - Sesh Tirumala, CIO at Anaplan

"We look forward to leveraging ServiceNow Customer Service Management, together with Impact, to help us improve support operations and ensure optimal collaboration across our business functions for successful customer engagement. These ServiceNow capabilities will be key as we continue to enhance the support and service experience that we provide to our customers." - Mark Moeller, SVP of Global Support at Infor

