EQ Works Joins Exclusive Global Artificial Intelligence Network

Network Joins Over 100 Companies to Deliver AI-Enabled Solutions to Enterprises Worldwide

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / EQ Inc. ( TSXV:EQ, Financial) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has joined the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Affiliate Network, run by the AI Partnership Corporation (AIP). The global Affiliate Network joins together over 100 innovative organizations, from all sectors, who bring AI solutions to mid-large size enterprises looking to gain competitive advantages in the market. The inclusion of EQ in this network further solidifies its strength and leadership in the AI space as it expands its offerings to the insurance, automotive and retail verticals.

This partnership brings EQ a significant new revenue potential and by leveraging the resources of the network, it opens the opportunity to bring its services to over 1500 prospective new customers. Additionally, EQ in turn, can offer its existing client base the AI-based services and solutions of the AIP Affiliate companies within the AIP ecosystem, thus expanding its value proposition without incurring incremental development investments.

"We are thrilled to join the AIP network as it allows us to go deeper with our existing verticals and then expand our AI footprint into other sectors and markets." Says Mark Ditkofsky, EVP of Data Platforms and Strategy, EQ Works. "The access that this network provides will mean that we can continue to grow in our own specialties, while leveraging other organizations to offer greater value to our customers."

"It is a privilege for AIP to expand our Affiliate Network to include EQ Works" said Dr. Tom Corr, CEO of AI Partnerships Corp. "AIP has been fortunate to attract the best of the best in terms of Affiliate companies offering AI-based solutions, and EQ Works clearly is in that category when it comes to enabling businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour."

The global AI market size in 2021 was estimated over $58 billion and is expected to grow over 35% in the next 5 years. This opens a significant opportunity for EQ Works as it continues to innovate and deliver revolutionary solutions with its proprietary AI platforms.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

ABOUT AI PARTNERSHIPS CORP.

AI Partnerships Corp. was formed in 2020 to assist enterprises in adopting AI-enabled solutions, by leveraging the expertise and product offerings of our Affiliate Network that provides AI solutions in various sectors including Sales and Marketing, Fintech, Manufacturing and Healthcare. The current AIP Affiliate network consists of over 100 AI solutions providers with offices in 13 countries around the world.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

