InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2021 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Record

Date Distribution

Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share Return of

Capital

Per Share Qualified

Dividend Per

Share Sec. 199A

Dividend Per

Share Sec. 897

Ordinary

Dividend Per

Share 12/30/2020 1/15/2021 $ 0.018975 $ 0.013537 $ 0.005438 - $ 0.013537 $ 0.000336 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 $ 0.019550 $ 0.013948 $ 0.005602 - $ 0.013948 $ 0.000347 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 $ 0.019550 $ 0.013948 $ 0.005602 $ 0.013948 $ 0.000347 9/30/20211 10/07/2021 $ 0.195500 $ 0.139477 $ 0.056023 - $ 0.139477 $ 0.003465 $ 0.253575 $ 0.180910 $ 0.072665 - $ 0.180910 $ 0.004495

1 - As previously disclosed by the Company in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee, on August 5, 2021, the Company effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock (the ”Reverse Stock Split”). Dividends payable after the Reverse Stock Split, beginning with the third quarter 2021 distribution paid in October 2021, have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, InvenTrust paid distributions of approximately $55.6 million. For income tax purposes only, approximately 71.34% of the distributions paid in 2021 will be treated as ordinary dividends and approximately 28.66% will be treated as non-dividend distributions. The December 2021 dividend declared, with a record date of December 30, 2021 and payment date of January 14, 2022, will be reported in 2022, and not reflected in the 2021 tax allocation.

The information in this document represents the Company’s understanding of the U.S. federal income tax laws and regulations and does not constitute tax advice. It does not purport to be complete or to describe the consequences that may apply to particular categories of stockholders. Each stockholder is urged to consult their advisor as to the specific tax consequences of distributions to such stockholder, including the effect of any state, local, or non-U.S. tax laws, and of changes in applicable tax laws.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of September 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 63 retail properties, representing 10.6 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.inventrustproperties.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006254/en/