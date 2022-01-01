ON24 Go Live Now Available to Quickly and Easily Run Live-Streamed Digital Events

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the availability of ON24+Go+Live to help marketers stream live video events faster and easier. ON24 Go Live provides a self-service solution to create digital events and deliver an interactive, engaging experience for audiences. In a recent Forrester survey of B2B companies, 63% of respondents plan to conduct the “same or more” virtual events during the next 12 months.1 As marketers continue relying on digital events, ON24 gives customers multiple ways to run the virtual event they want, from multisession, live-streamed+digital+events to interactive webinars and large custom virtual+conferences.

According to Forrester, B2B marketing and event management professionals say creating virtual event experiences that are different from webinars is the top challenge they expect to face when planning and evaluating large-scale, flagship marketing events.2 And 75% rate the ability to “seamlessly collect data about attendees explicit and implied interests” as essential or very important.3

ON24 Go Live expands the type of ON24 digital experiences customers can create with a self-service virtual event solution to setup events fast and capture event data and actionable insights that seamlessly integrate with sales and marketing processes. Marketers can provide a destination for prospects and customers to engage with sales, network with peers, and build stronger online connections with attendees.

Speed up execution with pre-built event templates for different types of branded, interactive virtual events, including roadshows, customer meetups, partner training, town halls, and company meetings. Keep audiences engaged with event and in-session chats, polls, breakout sessions, and interactive sponsor and expo areas. And track event activity and attendee engagement and make first-person attendee profiles available across all ON24 experiences in a single dashboard.

“ON24 gives customers a one-stop platform to drive fully interactive, engaging experiences and pull together all their audience data and insights for sales and marketing follow-up,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. “With ON24 Go Live, marketers have another way to connect with prospects and customers and deliver opportunities for two-way discussion, networking, and relationship-building.”

To learn how ON24 Go Live makes it quick and easy to create multisession, live-streamed digital events, visit ON24.com%2FGoLive%2F.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

