Del Taco Opens First Fresh Flex Prototype in Florida to Wrap Successful Year of Growth

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, opened its highly anticipated Fresh Flex location at 5260 US HWY 192 in Orlando, FL last month. Part of the brand’s “Menu of Venues” strategy, which allows for greater flexibility and scalabilty for franchisees, the new sleek Fresh Flex design maximizes consumer convenience, improves operational efficiency and delivers an elevated brand and guest experience.



The new Fresh Flex design is completely tech enabled and includes options such as mobile app and third-party pick-up lockers, double drive-thru lanes with dedicated lanes for mobile orders and delivery providers, and designated parking lot areas for those who want to park and eat on the go. Fresh Flex locations are a leap forward in building design, as the new aesthetic is synonymous with fresh, elevated food and experience, glowing brightly with Del Taco’s signature green palette and sun logo against contrasting grey and white walls.

“Our new Fresh Flex design is primed to capitalize on opportunities as it allows our franchisees to leverage a variety of real estate options. Now more than ever, a format that allows for flexibility is crucial,” said Del Taco’s CEO, John Cappasola. “We have had so much excitement from current and prospective franchisees for Fresh Flex and our Menu of Venues model and I am thrilled that our first Fresh Flex drive-thru only location will be built by a franchisee in 2022.”

Del Taco’s new Fresh Flex design has helped fuel a record year of franchise growth with nine new multi-unit franchise deals signed in 2021 for 68 new restaurants across 10 states. The agreements will add anticipated restaurants across the country in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virgina, while also infilling western geography in California and Nevada.

“We’ve set our sights on continuing to expand Del Taco’s presence throughout the broader Southeast region for several years now and are thrilled with the progress made against that goal through the signing of new talented franchisees,” said Jeff Little, Del Taco’s SVP of Development. “The new Fresh Flex restaurant that just opened is already garnering additional interest from prospective franchisees looking for an innovative brand to add to their portfolio in the fast growth Mexican category.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment, and non-traditional growth capability, presents strong growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco ( TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.



