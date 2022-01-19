Pure Storage Enables Organizations to Close the Ransomware Security Gap, Implement Meaningful Data Protection Strategies

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today addressed the state of ransomware security among modern businesses, highlighting the importance of backup and recovery to build a comprehensive data protection strategy.

Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common in today's digital world, presenting a frequent and expensive risk to businesses everywhere. In fact, industry sources predict that the global damage caused by ransomware could cost up to $265 billion by 20311. While organizations have recognized the risks, there's still a gap in understanding where current security measures are today, and where they should be.

With its built-in data protection capabilities and solution portfolio, including Pure SafeMode™ on FlashArray and FlashBlade, Pure FlashRecover™ Powered by Cohesity®, launched one year ago, and Portworx PX-Backup, Pure helps organizations close this security gap, enabling global businesses to safeguard their data against loss, corruption, and growing cybersecurity threats.

"Implementing a meaningful data protection strategy, taking a before, during, and after approach to planning, is vital to running a successful business today. While having the proper precautions in place to prevent an attack is essential, it's equally as critical that organizations plan for recovery. Pure's solutions are uniquely positioned to help customers rapidly restore data, at scale, in order to avoid business continuity disruptions and negative financial impact." -- Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, CTO, Security, Pure Storage

By leveraging Pure's data protection solutions, global customers are able to truly secure their data and take advantage of a comprehensive data protection strategy:

"With billions of dollars at stake and their reputations on the line if systems go down, our clients need reliable, secure data services. That's exactly what Pure Storage enables us to deliver, positioning us to build strong client relationships for the long term." – Jesse Bonserio, Senior Director of Engineering, Abacus Group

"Faced with the increasing risk of attacks, I was looking to guarantee the protection of our data in terms of backups and against ransomware. I chose to protect them more efficiently by using storage technology rather than server, and by taking snapshots very regularly with Pure." – Marc Duong, CISO-CIO, Solidéo (Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques)

"Pure Storage SafeMode helps to increase our credibility and capability in securing all patient data and become a trusted healthcare provider in Indonesia." – Wirya Martin, IT Infrastructure & Security Manager, Rumah Sakit Pondok Indah

"Combined, SafeMode and Veeam, give clients confidence their data won't be lost, even if a server is compromised or an employee goes rogue." – Michael Bradshaw, Head of Cloud and Infrastructure, Eloquent Technologies

"At the speed we work, we need peace of mind that our data is safe and downtime is limited in the event of a breach." – Erle Metcalf, Principal ICT, ConsMin Australia

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

