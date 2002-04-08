How to get the most out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network

More than 20 million households & two million businesses now have access to game changing Internet



Make sure you get all the benefits of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network for your home, phone & business by following these easy steps

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that America’s most reliable network1 is going Ultra, it’s time to get the most out of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network,2 which will be available to 100 million more people this month in over 1,700 cities around the nation. More than 20 million households now have access to game-changing home wireless broadband, and more than 2 million businesses are covered with 5G Business Internet service.



Our new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans - 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More - give you all the benefits of 5G Ultra Wideband and much more offered for the same price as today’s plans. Our 5G Home Internet plans , 5G Home and 5G Home Plus, change the game with a plug and play self set up, guaranteed pricing, no annual contracts, no extra fees, no data overages or equipment charges - all at an incredible value. 5G Ultra Wideband is also available for your business with 5G Business Unlimited mobile plans - Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro - and multiple plans for fixed-wireless 5G Business Internet from Verizon Business.



Here is a checklist to make sure you’re ready to enjoy all the benefits of 5G Ultra Wideband for your phone, home and business.



For your phone:

Get one of our latest 5G phones. To experience the benefits of 5G Ultra Wideband, you’ll need one of our latest 5G phones with the latest software update in your settings. There’s never been a better time to upgrade or switch. We’re offering great deals on our best 5G smartphones in store, on the My Verizon App or online at verizon.com/5g/phones/ . Shop devices for your business at verizon.com/5gdevices.

Sign up for our 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans. To get the most out of 5G Ultra Wideband, you'll want to be on one of our newest plans. To sign up for our new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans – 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More– visit a store, use the My Verizon app or go to verizon.com/plans/unlimited . New plans for business include the Business Unlimited Plus Data Device and the Business Unlimited Pro Data Device. Shop plans for your business at verizon.com/business/plans .

Look for the indicator. Once you've got your 5G phone and your new plan, look for the "5G UW" indicator on the top right corner of your phone. You're all set!



Internet for your home:

Plug in your address . Visit verizon.com/5G/home and put in your address. We’ll let you know what service is available in your area.

Choose your plan. Select the 5G Home Internet plan that best serves your needs. Once you've chosen your plan, we'll send you everything that you need for a simple self-setup . You'll be up and running in no time. Have your mobile service with Verizon? Get 50 percent off 5G Home when you are on one of our new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans. You can even get the first month on us. 3

Check back often. If 5G Home has not yet come to you, we've got other internet options to fit your needs, like LTE Home Internet and Fios Internet. We're constantly expanding our networks, so check back often to see what services are available in your neighborhood.



Internet for your business:

Plug in your address: Visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in your business address. We’ll let you know what service you qualify for.

Visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in your business address. We’ll let you know what service you qualify for. Choose your plan. Select the plan that best serves your needs. We’ll take care of the rest either online or with the help of your Verizon business partner.

Select the plan that best serves your needs. We’ll take care of the rest either online or with the help of your Verizon business partner. Check back often. If 5G Business Internet has not yet come to you, we've got other internet options to fit your needs, like LTE Business Internet and Fios Business Internet. We’re constantly expanding our networks, so check back often to see what services are available in your area.



5G Ultra Show

Verizon debuted the “5G Ultra Show” to highlight the transformative power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband in everyday life. For a replay and highlights, visit Verizon.com/5G .

1America’s most-reliable network based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report 1H 2021. Tested with the best commercially available smartphones on 3 national mobile networks across all available network types combined, excl. C-Band. Not a specific finding as to 5G networks. Results may vary. Not an endorsement.

25G Ultra Wideband available in select areas.

350% off 5G Home internet: Save 50% off 5G Home Internet when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. One month promo credit applied via bill credit over 1-2 billing cycles. Subject to VZW Agmts and credit approval.

Media contact:

Andrew Testa

[email protected]

862-324-0275



Alex Lawson

[email protected]

908-635-0271