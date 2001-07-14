fuboTV Integrates FanView Into Its Multiview Feature for Apple TV

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has expanded its popular Multiview mode on Apple TV to support elements of its FanView feature, as the company continues to integrate interactivity into its live TV streaming experience.

Starting today, subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV combining multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView), configured on screen just as they like. With this latest evolution of Multiview, subscribers can watch up to two live sporting events simultaneously while also placing different FanView widgets right alongside each video player. FanView widget options include statistics of each live game being viewed as well as scores from games across all of the top leagues. While in FanView’s scoreboard widget, subscribers can also navigate through live scores and, with one click, go directly into a selected game, no channel change required.

Subscribers who do not want to enable FanView can continue to stream up to four sports, news and entertainment channels simultaneously while in Multiview mode on Apple TV.

Learn more on fuboTV’s blog.

The updated Multiview feature is currently available for select fuboTV subscribers and will be rolled out to everyone in the coming days.

“In our mission to integrate interactivity into fuboTV’s live TV streaming experience, our team has been focused on launching products that enable consumers to engage with what’s on the screen in ways they never have before,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, fuboTV. “Live sports in particular perfectly lends itself to enhanced viewing experiences. We know our subscribers want to keep track of multiple games and leagues, and they want to engage with what they’re watching. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring a new iteration of our very popular Multiview feature for Apple TV that lets them watch multiple games at once alongside FanView’s real-time scores and stats. We believe this is the most personalized and customized TV viewing experience available in the market.”

With a mission to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment, fuboTV’s product roadmap is focused on offering subscribers new ways to engage and interact with live sports. fuboTV recently launched free-to-play games that allow subscribers to answer predictive questions alongside select professional and college sports, play for points and win prizes. In early November, the company introduced real-money wagering with Fubo Sportsbook, an app that syncs with the live TV streaming experience on fuboTV. Fubo Sportsbook is currently available in Iowa and Arizona with additional states to follow pending requisite regulatory approvals.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's cable TV replacement product,+fuboTV, offers subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

