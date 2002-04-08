Progress Delivers Next-Level Developer Productivity with the Largest Suites of Native Components for Blazor, Angular and React

In addition to the most comprehensive UI libraries for .NET and JavaScript frameworks in the world, the new Progress Developer Tools release brings to bear 50+ new components and day-one support for .NET 6, Visual Studio 2022 and Angular 13

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced the R1 2022 release of Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development available. With this release, Progress is continuing its commitment to developer productivity with a variety of new and updated components and framework support to enable developers to bring modern, feature-rich apps to market faster than ever before.

With the latest Developer Tools release, Progress is delivering powerful new UI components and advanced features for .NET and JavaScript. It continues to lead the market with the largest truly native UI component suites for Blazor, Angular and React. The release also includes REPL Playgrounds for Blazor and ASP.NET Core enabling developers to write, run, save and share code snippets in the browser, and support for .NET 6 and Visual Studio 2022 across all Telerik UI tools. In addition, Progress is simplifying the collaboration between developers and designers by expanding its design kits for Figma with new components, and adding theme improvements to its .NET and JavaScript libraries.

New in Telerik:

Furthermore, Progress released enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across its UI libraries, reporting, testing and mocking tools, including Telerik UI for ASP.NET MVC, Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik UI for ASP.NET AJAX, Telerik UI for Xamarin, Telerik UI for WPF, Telerik UI for WinForms, Telerik Reporting, Telerik JustMock and Telerik Test Studio Dev Edition.

New in Kendo UI:

With this release, Progress brings more than 25 new components across its Kendo UI JavaScript libraries, theme improvements, support for Angular 13 and now offers the largest native UI libraries for Angular and React.

Kendo UI® for Angular features a Filter component for building complex data queries. Also included are Popover, Barcode, QR Code components, theme improvements and multiple user experience enhancements.





features a Filter component for building complex data queries. Also included are Popover, Barcode, QR Code components, theme improvements and multiple user experience enhancements. KendoReact ™ adds new components like FlatColorPicker, Drag & Drop Utilities, ExpansionPanel and more. The PivotGrid has been updated to able to load local data and many other components have been enhanced.





adds new components like FlatColorPicker, Drag & Drop Utilities, ExpansionPanel and more. The PivotGrid has been updated to able to load local data and many other components have been enhanced. Kendo UI® for Vue provides 15 new truly native components for Vue, including Filter, Toolbar, Menu, Gauge, Loader, Editor, Drawer, Stepper, DateRangePicker, Switch, TextArea, Tooltip and more.





provides 15 new truly native components for Vue, including Filter, Toolbar, Menu, Gauge, Loader, Editor, Drawer, Stepper, DateRangePicker, Switch, TextArea, Tooltip and more. Kendo UI® for jQuery includes a new and improved PivotGrid and an Avatar component, plus a new sample application.





“With this release, the new productivity enhancements we’re providing place more power in the hands of teams to design and build functional and compelling apps faster,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “We’re proud to be able to help our developer community continue to push the envelope of productivity and quality, and this release is the next step in that journey.”

The Telerik and Kendo UI R1 2022 release is available today. To learn more, visit the R1 2022 release overview page or register for the R1 2022 release webinars: Telerik .NET Web, Desktop & Mobile Products, Telerik Reporting, Automated Testing, Mocking and Debugging Tools and Kendo UI R1 2022 Release Webinar.

About Progress

Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Telerik, KendoReact, and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

