Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI Poland ETF, Sells ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ProShares UltraShort S&P500

- New Purchases: XLF, XOP, EPOL, COMT, SHY, BKCH, FCX, XME, MKSI, SIMO, COHU, SCHZ, COST, VECO, LYB, VGT, EFA, SCHF, SMTC, LCID, VERI, SLAB, KEY, XLV, GS, DVAX,
- Added Positions: AGG, NETL, IGSB, BSV, VCIT, SCHD, LIT, SPY, VCSH, SCHM, MSFT, HUBS, IJH, MUB, SMB, AMD, DFAT, RIO, URA, RMBS, VTV, POWI, SPYV, ZD, XLK, VOO, DRI, IVV, IWC, SCHA, AXON, TFI, SUB, MDYV, FLGT, SQ, RPD, TTE, KLIC, TWLO, CSCO, ETR, CRM, IJR, VNQ, COP, DXCM, NVDA, SOXX, SHM, STX, PERI, FTNT, FIVN, PKG, KMB, SO, ZYXI, ACLS, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, PDBC, VGK, FDN, PBP, TDOC, FBT, ZEN, BLOK, CDNA, WIX, IRBT, VOT, ACWI, SCHR, VT, SPTS, XSD, LLY, TSLA, TGT, MITK, IXN, IXJ, XLB,
- Sold Out: TWM, SDS, CALX, TWOU, CHGG, PAAS, SIL, DIS, GDX, FB, DBX, PODD, MAG, SH, PSQ, CCSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 294,114 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 281,342 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 309,965 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 92,998 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 51,865 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 113,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 35,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Poland ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 157,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 95,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 30,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 47,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 51.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.09%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.93.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.Sold Out: Calix Inc (CALX)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54.
