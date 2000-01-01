Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
A Trio of Stocks With High Forward Rates of Return

Value investors could be interested in these businesses

Summary
  • Global Ship Lease, GEO Group and Hollysys Automation Technologies generate more than twice the yield of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds.
  • Yacktman's forward rate of return is calculated as normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation.
Article's Main Image

Donald Yacktman, a well-known value investor and founder of

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), took the forward rate of return into account when he evaluated the attractiveness of a stock. This valuation ratio is calculated as normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation.

Value investors could be interested in the following U.S.-listed equities as their forward rates of return are more than doubling the return on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds, which is 3.07% as of the time of writing.

Global Ship Lease

The first stock that could be of interest is Global Ship Lease Inc. (

GSL, Financial), a London-based owner and charterer of more than 40 medium and small-sized container vessels to container shipping companies, using fixed-rate charters.

Global Ship Lease's forward rate of return is 29.64%, which ranks higher than 94% of 696 companies that operate in the transportation industry.

The share price has increased by 54.84% over the past year to close at $24.7 on Tuesday for a market cap of $884.05 million. The 52-week range is $11.30 to $26.51. Its price-earnings ratio is 7.46 and its price-book ratio is 1.38.

Riley Financial Inc., Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. and Kelso & Company L.P. are among the largest institutional shareholders of the company.

The GEO Group

The second stock that could appeal to value investors is The GEO Group Inc. (

GEO, Financial), a Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust focusing on health care facilities in the U.S. and internationally.

GEO Group's forward rate of return is 20.40%, which ranks higher than 91% of the 557 companies that operate in the REIT industry.

The share price has declined by 15.90% over the past year to trade at $7.87 at close on Tuesday for a market cap of $905.54 million and a 52-week range of $4.96 to $11. Its price-to-funds from operations ratio is 3.11 and its price-book ratio is 0.90.

Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are among the company's largest institutional shareholders.

Hollysys Automation Technologies

The third stock that could be of interest is Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (

HOLI, Financial), a Chinese provider of automation and control technologies in China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Hollysys Automation’s forward rate of return is 9.54%, which ranks higher than 58% of the 1,827 companies that operate in the industrial products industry.

The share price was flat year over year, trading at $14.7 at Tuesday's close, giving it a market cap of $869.80 million and a 52-week range of $11.05 to $21.24. Its price-earnings ratio is 12.33 and its price-book ratio is 0.81.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), FIL Ltd and Wellington Management Group LLP are among the largest institutional shareholders of the company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
