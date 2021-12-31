Belmont Capital, LLC Buys Compass Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc

- New Purchases: COMP, LLY, F, ON, TYO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, UNH, GDX, XLV, XOM, KL, ICLN, INDA, SILJ, VAW, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SOFI, SOFI, AAPL, GLD, IVOL, SQ,
- Sold Out: MUJ, TEAM, ADBE, BNKU, BLK, TSP, KWEB,
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,300 shares, 40.41% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,992 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,368 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio.
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 242,350 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.23%
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TYO)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $303.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 514.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $15.51.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Lev (BNKU)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Lev. The sale prices were between $50 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $60.92.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Belmont Capital, LLC. Also check out:
