Belmont Capital, LLC Buys Compass Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,300 shares, 40.41% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,992 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,368 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 242,350 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.23%

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $303.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 514.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Lev. The sale prices were between $50 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $60.92.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.