Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells General Electric Co, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: DLR, BMY, NKE, ONCT,
- Added Positions: DLN, VGSH, AGG, SHY, IWM, PGX, VUG, SCHF, GUNR, VEU, IWD, BIL, T, IBM, PFE, KMB, QCOM, SO, UMPQ, UL, VWO, VCSH, VZ, AMGN, MSFT, JPM, JNJ, BLK, BX, BA, INTC, GSK, GIS, DIS, CSCO, CVX, CAT, MO, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: PG, IJR, IGSB, SPYD, VTV, VFH,
- Sold Out: GE, PCG,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,435 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 545,430 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 614,306 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 194,720 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 245,149 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 136,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.
