Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells General Electric Co, PG&E Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Nike Inc, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, sells General Electric Co, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,435 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 545,430 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 614,306 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 194,720 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 245,149 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 136,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.