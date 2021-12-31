Marquette Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, TAT Technologies, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

New Purchases: BND, TATT, DRQ, OSG, SPRB, SVRA, FTEK, TCRR, NXTC, TERN, DBTX, TCRX, ELEV, DAKT, KD,

BND, TATT, DRQ, OSG, SPRB, SVRA, FTEK, TCRR, NXTC, TERN, DBTX, TCRX, ELEV, DAKT, KD, Added Positions: VEU, ARKK, ARKW, AVDV, SPEM, VO, SCHD, IWC, AVDE, PTIC, ASMB, GLTO, OSI, ADVM,

VEU, ARKK, ARKW, AVDV, SPEM, VO, SCHD, IWC, AVDE, PTIC, ASMB, GLTO, OSI, ADVM, Reduced Positions: SCHG, IWF, RPG, SCHF, VTI, SCHM, BIV, SPY, VEA, DVY, GDL, BSV, RDN, XEL, OPNT, AMCR, LQD, SCHE, SCHO, SCHR, VONV, MMM, VTV, IVV, V, SBUX, MCD, JPM, IBM, HD, GD, NEE, XOM, KO, CSCO,

SCHG, IWF, RPG, SCHF, VTI, SCHM, BIV, SPY, VEA, DVY, GDL, BSV, RDN, XEL, OPNT, AMCR, LQD, SCHE, SCHO, SCHR, VONV, MMM, VTV, IVV, V, SBUX, MCD, JPM, IBM, HD, GD, NEE, XOM, KO, CSCO, Sold Out: VCSH, ASTC, NETI, CND, PATI, VYM, VCIT, VNQ, AMGN, TFC, MDT, MET, TXN, BNDX, HYLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, TAT Technologies, Avantis International Equity ETF, Dril-Quip Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Concord Acquisition Corp, Astrotech Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marquette Asset Management, LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marquette Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marquette+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 581,987 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 153,279 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 185,691 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 296,565 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 285,817 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TAT Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.93. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 305.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 156.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PropTech Investment Corp II by 543.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Galecto Inc by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $3.58, with an estimated average price of $3.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp by 91.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc by 73.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.13 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $2.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Astrotech Corp. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.07, with an estimated average price of $0.87.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $11.12.