4D pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event Discussing Asthma Treatment Landscape and Review of Positive Topline Results from Part A of Phase I/II Trial of MRx-4DP0004

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event to review previously disclosed positive topline results from Part A of its Phase I/II trial of MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma and to discuss the asthma treatment landscape. The event will take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT).

The event will feature presentations from 4D pharma management and KOL, Professor Chris Brightling, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Senior Investigator and Clinical Professor in Respiratory Medicine, Department of Respiratory Sciences, University of Leicester, UK, and Principle Investigator of the MRx-4DP0004 Phase I/II trial.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Reports and Presentations section of the 4D Pharma website at www.4dpharmaplc.com. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the 4D pharma website following the event.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx®, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism. 4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix® in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

