Walmart Selects Olive Branch, MS for New Fulfillment Center, Opening Spring 2022

Today, Walmart announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce business — the facility will be a 1,000,000+ square-foot fulfillment center, which is located at 10480 Marina Drive and is set to open in Spring 2022. The new Olive Branch-based facility will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South,” said Steve Miller, SVP of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S. “The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect.”

Walmart fulfillment centers are an important part of the retailer’s supply chain network. Unlike distribution centers, which are focused on receiving, storing and distributing product to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as next-day. The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth. In Q3 of FY22, Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% over the past two years.

“This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state. Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

The fulfillment center is currently hiring full-time positions, including the following leadership positions: General+Manager%2C Assistant+General+Manager, Maintenance+Manager, Transportation+Manager, Human+Resources+Manager%2C Environmental+Health+and+Safety+Operations+Manager, and Systems+Area+Manager.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree 100% paid for by Walmart. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com

Walmart operates 3 distribution centers, 86 retail stores and employs 25,000+ associates in the state of Mississippi. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $6.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Mississippi organizations. In neighboring Tennessee, Walmart operates 3 distribution centers, 150 retail stores and employs 42,000+ associates. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $37.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Tennessee organizations.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

