East-West Shrine Bowl Elevates Experience with Player Tracking from Zebra Technologies

The+East-West+Shrine+Bowl today announced it will introduce on-field player tracking data driven by Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Zebra will provide its RFID tracking technology to deliver important player performance insights for the practices leading up to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and the game itself.

“As the longest running college all-star football game in the U.S., the East-West Shrine Bowl shines a spotlight on the top college players in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience,” said Eric Galko, Director of Football Operations, Player Personnel for East-West Shrine Bowl. “We are thrilled to work with Zebra Technologies to enhance this experience with its proven sports tracking technology.”

Zebra will attach RFID tags to players’ shoulder pads to transmit real-time location data to gather metrics such as speed, distance traveled, orientation and acceleration. As a global leader in location solutions, Zebra provides tracking technology for enterprises of all sizes across multiple industries including healthcare, retail, manufacturing and transportation and logistics to help improve their operational efficiencies and real-time decision making.

“Zebra Technologies is pleased to work with the iconic East-West Shrine Bowl to deploy the same player technology that’s used across the NFL,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “The performance metrics we capture will help showcase the best college football players in the country to NFL coaches, scouts and general managers, enabling them to more strategically evaluate the players’ on-field performance during practices and the game.”

The 97th East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. pacific on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders. It will air live on NFL Network.

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and their mission to provide advanced care for orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services. As part of the exclusive partnership, Zebra is making a charitable donation to Shriners Children’s.

“The philanthropic component of the East-West Shrine Bowl makes it more than an all-star game. We are proud to support the Shriners’ mission which is aligned with our commitment to help improve the health of our local communities,” added Burns.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugurallist of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

