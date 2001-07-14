Airspan Networks and Gogo Complete 5G Network Testbed of First 7 mMIMO sites for Gogo's National 5G Air-to-Ground Network, Another Key Deployment Milestone

Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Network Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, and Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) have completed another key network milestone, announcing the completion of Gogo’s seven-tower 5G testbed as part of the deployment of its nationwide 5G Air-to-Ground (ATG) network.

Gogo’s 5G ATG network is powered by Airspan’s OpenRANGE Air5G Sub-6 GHZ Radio Unit (RU) macros, fully virtualized OpenRANGE vCU (Centralized Unit) and vDU (Distributed Unit) software, and massive MIMO antennas. The unique antenna solutions are ruggedized and proven for harsh environments, and provide a series of critical features including advanced beam shaping, high-precision beam pointing, specifically designed beam profiles for long range air-to-ground applications, critical interference suppression, and support of Doppler Effect exceeding 3GPP (industry standard) speeds by four times -- in excess of 1200 km/hour/750 MPH.

“These seven sites will serve as a testbed for our 150-tower nationwide network,” said Mike Rupert, vice president of network operations for Gogo Business Aviation. “The testbed includes sites in both remote and populated locations to validate the network is operating as designed in all – and many – challenging environments.”

Plans call for rapid deployment of additional sites throughout the first half of 2022, and Rupert said Gogo remains on track to launch its 5G ATG network in the second half of the year, leveraging Airspan’s portfolio of 5G advanced 5G infrastructure, innovative Open RAN virtualized software and hardware, and 5G antennas.

5G Innovation and Technology for Aviation

“These milestones and the innovation behind them are great examples of Airspan’s ability to provide unique solutions and continued leadership in 5G and Open RAN software, hardware and air interfaces in challenging deployments,” said Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “We are working closely with Gogo to bring 5G innovation and technology to aviation. This network deployment is a model for future 5G Air-to-Ground networks, and is applicable to multiple markets on a global scale.”

Airspan uses patented technology from a world-class R&D and engineering team to overcome the challenges inherently involved in aircraft traveling at super-fast speeds at very high altitudes, providing:

an innovative, ATG system design with long range cell technology

innovative and extensive air interface specifications

a shrink-wrapped solution for the ground network and aircraft modem, aircraft router and unique antenna design using massive MIMO technology

the ability to customize to suit local requirements

Recently, discussions between the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have centered on potential interference with aircraft radio altimeters that operate in the 4.0 GHz - 4.2 GHz range caused by the terrestrial carriers’ 5G use of C-Band spectrum in the 3.7 – 3.98 GHz range.

Gogo has never used the frequencies under discussion and there are no plans to use those frequencies for the Gogo 5G network. For its 5G network, Gogo plans to use 4 MHz of spectrum it owns in the 800 MHz band and additional unlicensed spectrum in the 2.423 GHz – 2.475 GHz range, which has sufficient spacing from the radio altimeter operating range to preclude any interference by the Gogo 5G system.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services to the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Gogo reported 2,237 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,154 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,542 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements from Gogo

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements about Gogo within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Gogo’s business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning the Company’s market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect Gogo’s current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although Gogo believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, Gogo’s ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in Gogo’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2021 and the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect Gogo’s financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Gogo’s forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and anyone reading this press release should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

