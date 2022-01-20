Health Karma Expands Its Partner Program With The Addition Of Leading General Agency, Gem State Financial

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ has expanded the Company's Partner Program with the addition of Gem State Financial, a leading Idaho-based General Agency. Gem State Financial selected Health Karma to help clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one consumer healthcare experience.

With over 60 agents, Gem State will now be able to offer virtual health benefits to their client's employees, regardless of if they are full time, part time or 1099. This will allow employees of all industries and pay grades to manage their health through access to a $0 copay virtual primary, urgent, and behavioral care. In addition, Health Karma provides its members significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing and medical equipment.

Serving employers in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, & Washington. Gem State Financial Group's mission is to provide clients with the products & services to help meet their situational needs and to develop a long-lasting relationship. Gem State Financial Group offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as final expense policies, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, estate planning, retirement strategies, and financial strategies.

"We are excited to be able to be able to offer another great solution to our product portfolio that will solve our clients needs" said Gem State Financial Group President Scott Leavitt, "Health Karma provides an affordable solution that was missing for part-time & temporary employees as well as a companion to those with a high deductible health insurance plan" Leavitt said.

"By partnering with Gem State Financial Group, Health Karma gains the extensive network and trust that Scott Leavitt and Gem State have built in multiple states and across all sizes of employer groups" said Health Karma CEO Travis Jackson.

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on Gem State Financial Group, visitwww.gemstatefg.com.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarma.org.

