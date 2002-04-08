Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning February 18, 2022.



Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continued strong demand resulting in extended order backlogs, and inflationary pressures on freight, energy, paper making chemicals, labor and other manufacturing costs.

About Sonoco