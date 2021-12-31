Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, CION Invt Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: CION,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, CION Invt Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 87,359 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG) - 186,591 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 133,349 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 70,835 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.34% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 95,160 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $126.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 70,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.