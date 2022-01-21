Elys Game Technology to Participate at the 2022 Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 2nd

Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced its participation in the 2022 Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference ("AGP Conference" or the "Conference") being held virtually on February 2, 2022.

Elys' Executive Chairman, Mike Ciavarella, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the AGP conference.

Management will discuss the Sports Betting market, its continued U.S. expansion in both the small business and Casino land-based segment as well as opportunities in interactive markets. Additionally, management will discuss the strong financial performance from their first small business partnership, Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, in Washington DC.

Management will be available during the AGP Conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your AGP representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected].

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the U.S. market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

