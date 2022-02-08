Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (

TSXV:TOI, Financial) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 8, 2022.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


Topicus-com-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus