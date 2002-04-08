Juva Life Validates Discovery Strategy and Technology Platform, Leading to Discovery of Second Novel Drug Candidate, JUVA-041 Nominated for Pre-Clinical Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) ( JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research, development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announced today the advancement of JUVA-041 into pre-clinical development further substantiating the Company’s discovery strategy and technology platform.



JUVA-041 is a small molecule isolated from cannabis uniquely identified by Juva Life. As with JUVA-019, JUVA-041 inhibits key cytokines proven to be of clinical relevance in inflammation but does so with differential selectivity and increased potency. Through the identification of JUVA-041 the company now has demonstrated the efficiency of its discovery approach, in uncovering a second small molecule from cannabis with bona fide anti-inflammatory properties. The Company believes that the observed clinical effects of cannabis are coupled to unappreciated small molecules with selective anti-inflammatory properties.

“While the clinical utility of cannabis has been ascribed to a small number of cannabinoid compounds, our platform has revealed that non-cannabinoid compounds possess potent anti-inflammatory properties seen in approved biologics,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “With the advancement of JUVA-041 as a lead candidate we have taken an additional step forward in demonstrating the robustness of our discovery strategy and technology platform.”

“JUVA-041 was identified through a chemocentric approach to bioactive identification,” said Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry at Juva. “Our next steps will be to continue our discovery efforts to identify new leads and advance JUVA-019 and JUVA-041 through industry standard pre-clinical inflammatory models and non-clinical tests enabling IND filing.”



About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) ( JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

