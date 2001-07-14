Liberty Latin America and Vecima Deploy Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) to Deliver Enhanced Broadband Services to Customers

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Liberty+Latin+America, a leading telecommunications company with operations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, is deploying its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution across its C&W consumer Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks to significantly increase the scale, capacity, and performance of its HFC network.

To cope with the escalating bandwidth demands of video, high-speed data services and business applications, cable operators are turning to software driven, all-IP DAA to increase the capacity of existing networks, reduce space, and power requirements, and improve signal quality. Fully distributed, virtualized DAA architectures are becoming essential for cable operators looking to rapidly deploy new services and cost-effectively upgrade their networks.

Liberty Latin America deploys Vecima’s DAA solution, including the Entra Access Controller, Video Engine and SC-2D Remote MACPHY Access Nodes, across its properties. With Vecima’s solution, Liberty Latin America can effectively reuse its existing IP/MPLS and video infrastructure to rapidly extend services into new areas and reduce new build and upgrade costs across the region. Liberty Latin America is trialing DOCSIS 3.1 services in St. Vincent and Curaçao to take advantage of its DAA network fidelity to deliver significantly more bandwidth – both downstream and upstream – to customers.

“Vecima’s DAA solution plays a critical role in helping us extend the reach and capacity of our network today with DOCSIS 3.0 and soon with DOCSIS 3.1,” said Rafael Buigas, Vice President, Mobile and Access Networks at Liberty Latin America. “Vecima’s unique approach to DAA gives us the tools we need to maximize investments, expand our network and deploy new ultra-broadband services that deliver the best possible experience for our customers.”

“Cable operators around the world are beginning to build out next generation access networks leveraging DAA, as well as Remote MACPHY,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access & Home Networking at the Dell’Oro Group. “As more operators migrate toward DOCSIS 4.0 and high-split architectures, we expect to see an increasing reliance on Remote MACPHY technologies.”

Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Video & Broadband Solutions at Vecima, added, “The deployment with Liberty Latin America highlights the growing momentum we continue to see for our DAA solution, which enables cable operators to simultaneously add network capacity and reduce Opex. With our solution, Liberty Latin America will be able to maximize its HFC network and efficiently enhance and extend services.”





About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Kunal Patel [email protected]

Media Relations:

Claudia Restrepo [email protected]





About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics.

Further information about Vecima’s Entra solution is available at https%3A%2F%2Fvecima.com%2Fsolutions%2Fdistributed-access. Or visit our website at www.vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005100/en/