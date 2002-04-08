C-Bond Systems to Exhibit at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week '22 from January 24-27 in Grapevine, TX

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘22 from January 24-27, 2022, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. C-Bond will be featuring its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthener, which reduces windshield chips and cracks and therefore reduces windshield repair and replacement to help keep trucks in service and reduce maintenance costs.



C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by penetrating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects in the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond nanoShield is proven to strengthen glass through a patented nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. It also includes a hydrophobic component that repels water to help improve driver visibility and reaction time in wet weather conditions.

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) is the largest North American gathering of heavy-duty aftermarket professionals in the industry. More than 2,500 executives and managers – including distributors, suppliers, service providers, educators, and industry media – attend this business-to-business event from the U.S., Canada, and other countries. The Product Expo, open only to attending distributors, offers an exclusive view of the latest products in the heavy-duty aftermarket

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

