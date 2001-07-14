Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on February 16, 2022

Paymentus+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 16th. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,400 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

