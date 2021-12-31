Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dagco, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Dagco, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Travelers Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dagco, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DAGCO, INC.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 244,282 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,608 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 192,093 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.25%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,241 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 146,204 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 402.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 193,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 89,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 192,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 78,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 194.73%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.



