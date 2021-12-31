Dagco, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ITOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Travelers Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dagco, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 244,282 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,608 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 192,093 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,241 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 146,204 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 402.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 193,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 89,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 192,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 78,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 194.73%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.