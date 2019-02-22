DEADLINE ALERT for ALF/ALFIW, FSLR, TALK/TALKW, OSH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Alfi, Inc. ( ALF, ALFIW)

Class Period: May 4, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alfi maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company and its employees could and did engage in corporate transactions and other matters without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Company’s Board of Directors; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk of internal and regulatory investigations into the Company and its employees; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation, financial condition, and ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR)

Class Period: February 22, 2019 – February 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Series 6 solar module was not commercially ready at the time of its release, had a component that was failing in the field and causing fires, was not able to hit its projected and touted wattage targets, had an inconsistent output, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Talkspace, Inc. ( TALK, TALKW)

Class Period: Held as of the record date for June 17, 2021 meeting.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") channel since the start of 2021; (2) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (3) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (4) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (5) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (: OSH)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 – November 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

