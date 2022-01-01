Seagate Highlights Positive Progress Towards Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”) today announces publication of its third annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) Report: Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere, covering fiscal year 2021.

The Report highlights global workforce initiatives and positive progress towards our DEI initiatives. Technology leadership underpins Seagate’s success, and it is our employees who bring that technology to life. Innovation thrives in a culture that embraces different voices, where employees are equal contributors and are empowered to express themselves authentically. Building this culture takes constant work and willingness to be transparent about progress.

“At Seagate, inclusion is so much more than just a core value—it’s how we lead and do business all over the world,” says Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “When we lead with inclusion, we create a space for diverse voices to be heard, valued and elevated, which in turn inspires greater innovation throughout our products, technologies, partnerships and communities.”

“Seagate is proud of its FY21 accomplishments, including growth in our female representation across several leadership levels, growth in our employee resource groups and external brand recognition as a best employer for women, military and LGBTQ+ equality, to name a few,” says Heather Howell, Seagate’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Learn more about inclusion at Seagate, and read the Report, here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seagate.com%2Fjobs%2Fdiversity-and-inclusion%2F.

