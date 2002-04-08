FormFactor Launches Cryogenic Test Service to Dramatically Reduce the Time and Cost for Superconducting Qubit Characterization

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced an innovative new cryogenic test service business model designed to accelerate quantum computing IC development and characterization. Quantum developers can now leverage FormFactor’s state-of-the-art Advanced Cryogenic Lab located at Boulder, Colorado, to characterize qubits and resonators using cryostats with groundbreaking probe sockets to accelerate development cycles by more than 2X, with no up-front capital investment.



The Advanced Cryogenic Lab features an integrated measurement solution developed by FormFactor and Keysight for pre-screening qubit devices at 50 millikelvin. Quantum system engineers can now collect critical qubit performance data to quickly eliminate sub-optimal devices before integrating them into quantum computers, enabling more effective utilization of expensive dilution refrigerators. In addition, FormFactor’s innovative cryogenic probe interface replaces the current process of wire bonding a chip to a test board, eliminating days of sample preparation time. The process is described in a recent case study* with a leading superconducting qubit developer using FormFactor’s Model 106 ADR (Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerator) Cryostat and PQ500 Probe Socket, as well as Keysight’s PXI-based Quantum Control System with Labber control software.

“This is an excellent example of combining Keysight’s Quantum Control System with cryogenic systems and probes like FormFactor’s to capture pertinent data to accelerate quantum computing development cycles,” said Liz Ruetsch, General Manager of Quantum Engineering Services at Keysight.

“We are proud to work with industry leaders like Keysight to help quantum developers speed up device characterization at temperatures near absolute zero,” said Amy Leong, Senior VP and General Manager of FormFactor’s Emerging Growth Business Unit. “Our Advanced Cryogenic Lab is one more step on our roadmap to bring technical and business innovation to the emerging quantum supply chain. With the introduction of these new services, our cryogenic test and measurement expertise and integrated solutions are now open to all.”

Test Service Program Features

2X development cycle acceleration by pre-screening devices at sub-50 millikelvin to optimize dilution refrigerator utilization, and eliminate IC bonding/packaging delays

Custom probe interfaces with pressure-based temporary contact: typical 12 RF lines (up to 12 GHz) and 100 DC lines, with extensions to higher I/O connections possible

Dedicated application engineers and scientists to optimize test and measurement strategies

Timely access to equipment without the lead time or capital cost of a system purchase, available through single-day usage or multiple-day CryoPass™ at a discount

*To download the case study with a full description of our superconducting and spin qubit pre-screening capability visit http://www.formfactor.com/superconducting. To request more information about our cryogenic test services, visit www.formfactor.com/contact-sales.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future technology trends and trends in customer requirements, the capabilities and advantages of products to meet future customer requirements, future market or demand growth, our ability to further develop and produce products to meet customer requirements and demand, and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

[email protected]