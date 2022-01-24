Change of Name and Ticker Symbol and Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.( TSXV:EHT, Financial) ("EHT"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that in line with its corporate strategy and shareholder approval, has completed its change of name to NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("Net Zero" or the "Company") with an effective date of January 12, 2022. Net Zero will also adopt a new ticker symbol (TSXV:NZRE) and expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and new ticker symbol on or about market opening on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

EHT's President, Mr. Jerry Foster stated: "We are very pleased to complete the first step in our strategic corporate expansion by re-branding and enhancing our marketing strategy with the change of the corporate identity to Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc., combined with our new trading symbol of NZRE and matching corporate logo.

Mr. Foster also stated that "This is an extraordinarily exciting time for Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. as the Company and its various branded divisions are extremely well positioned in today's net zero carbon reduction and ESG market initiatives globally by both governmental and private industry. All the hard work, research and development and commitment has spawned fantastic market penetration as it relates to our proprietary wind and solar technologies attracting early adopters, which has turned into revenues and sales. Our sales continue to grow on a monthly basis. We are incredibly optimistic with respect to our plan over the next three to five years where our suite of technologies will provide viable solutions for many customers seeking a Net Zero objective. We have established a set of vertical markets where we expect to be massively successful and will continue to leverage new relationships globally."

Corporate Update

Upon the change of name Net Zero obtained a new CUSIP Number of 64112C104 and a new ISIN Number of CA64112C1041. The Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under Net Zero's new trading symbol (TSXV:NZRE) and the Company's website will be hosted at www.nzre.ca.

There is no consolidation of capital and therefore no action will be required by existing EHT shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of EHT will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. EHT encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact Net Zero or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.

Net Zero Renewable Energy delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. NZRE stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, NZRE excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. NZRE's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through NZRE's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although NZRE believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. NZRE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

