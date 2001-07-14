HPE GreenLake Selected to Expand Core Cloud Offering and Enhance Desktop-as-a-Service for CDW ServiceWorks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that CDW, a leading global managed service provider, has selected the HPE+GreenLake+edge-to-cloud+platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks. HPE GreenLake will enable ServiceWorks to meet increasing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and improve overall customer experience for its Desktop-as-a-Service platform.

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. CDW ServiceWorks provides a highly reliable, infrastructure-as-a-service platform for customers who need to run core business services in a stable, accessible and secure fashion. CDW wanted to expand its ServiceWorks platform to offer increased flexibility and meet growing customer demand while avoiding costly over-provisioning and unnecessary upfront capital investment. The platform also needed to scale to meet the demand for its Desktop-as-a-Service product, which increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic as more customers required solutions to support remote working for their employees.

“We were looking for a solution that would quickly scale performance and capacity to meet our customers’ business demands. HPE GreenLake does just that, delivering the necessary flexibility and reliability across our cloud and Desktop-as-a-Service solutions,” said Chris Lillie, Head of Cloud Operations, at CDW UK. “The HPE GreenLake financial model allows us to pay for what we actually use. That means we can accurately match our costs to revenue and deliver improved predictability, visibility and control, while investing more in the continued development of our service portfolio for our customers.”

In the past, CDW had procured its hardware as an annual capital expense and would previously hold a buffer capacity for emergency use to meet unexpected customer demand. Now with the HPE GreenLake platform, CDW has transformed the process to a flexible, scalable model with faster time to market, offering immediate deployment when and where it’s needed for every new customer. HPE and CDW work closely together to monitor and manage ongoing cloud capacity using HPE GreenLake Central to manage costs, utilization, compliance, and security across CDW’s cloud and desktop platforms. From a financial perspective, the pay-per-usage model eliminates upfront capital investments, improves visibility and predictability, and preserves cashflow with closer alignment of costs and revenues.

“HPE GreenLake is a highly flexible cloud platform because it offers the ability to scale for extra demand allowing CDW to grow its business with full financial flexibility and predictability and enabling them to meet customer demand,” said Sue Preston, Vice President and General Manager, HPE Pointnext and HPE GreenLake, UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa at HPE. “Our collaboration with CDW further enhances our global partner ecosystem for HPE GreenLake and provides customers with more choices for their different applications and workloads.”

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform runs on HPE Infrastructure and Nutanix software. This is following the recent+announcement that Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise has expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multi-cloud adoption with new database as a service offering delivered through HPE GreenLake.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform is a powerful foundation for accelerating digital transformation by delivering cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. Today, HPE GreenLake has grown to $5.7 billion USD in total contract value, has 900 partners selling the platform, and 1,250 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 11,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $20 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

