Atomic Minerals Corp. Appoints Uranium Geologist Dick Dorman to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Atomic Minerals Corporation (formerly Resolve Ventures Inc.) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) is pleased to announce that Richard H. Dorman, B.Sc., (Geo) has consented to join the Company's board of directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Dorman is a highly regarded and experienced uranium mining executive and exploration geologist.

Richard 'Dick' Dorman

Mr. Dorman's experience spans more than 46 years and covers all aspects of mineral exploration. He has extensive experience with sediment-hosted mineralized deposits in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and Nevada. He was previously the Vice-President, Exploration at Universal Uranium Ltd., he also worked for Getchell Gold Corporation (a division of Placer Dome), and with uranium explorers Plateau Resources and Atlas Minerals as well as producers such as Areva S.A., now Orano Mining.

Mr. Dorman received a B.Sc. in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines, University of Nevada, Reno, in 1976.

Clive Massey, Atomic Minerals Chief Executive Officer and President commented: "After having worked with Dick previously at Universal Uranium, I am very pleased that he has agreed to join the Atomic Board. Dick's knowledge of sediment hosted Uranium deposits is extensive, and he will be an invaluable addition to the Company and its exploration team."

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

