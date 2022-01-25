Fernhill Corp to Participate in the Blockchain Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, January 27th at 12 PM EST

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) a software provider of digital asset mining and trading solutions, announced today that Company Chairman, Chris Kern has been invited to present at the Blockchain Conference: Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, January 27th at 12 p.m. EST.

Mr. Kern will be presenting during the panel entitled, Go to Market Strategies, and intends to give more information on Fernhill's upcoming release of its NFT Marketplace.

The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Areas of focus include: how the supply chain shortage and China's ban on cryptocurrency are impacting and shaping the market for miners, and how next-generation miners' approach environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. For NFTs, the conference will address market opportunities and development, strategies relating to high-end versus collectibles, and keys to success.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

