Nvidia ( NVDA , Financial ), up 96% for the year, was one of the largest contributors to the Fund’s relative performance. A provider of graphical processor units (GPUs) for the computer industry, Nvidia has experienced strong demand in its traditional markets as well as from data centers looking to add artificial intelligence capabilities.

