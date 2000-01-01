Mairs & Power Comments on Entegris

One was Entegris ( ENTG , Financial ), which in December acquired CMC Materials, a company we’ve long held in the Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund. Both companies supply the semiconductor industry with high-end consumables like filters and slurries, which are extremely important in the production of today’s higher-density chips. While Entegris is headquartered on the East Coast, we’ve had good access to its management team, and we believe the company is making smart investments for the future.

