Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

1 minutes ago
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

  • Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations for audio of the call and slides; or
  • Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 908426.

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, March 4, 2022, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 44200.

Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona+Public+Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

