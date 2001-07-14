Honey Nut Cheerios' Buzz Bee and Ice-T Team Up to Encourage a Change of Heart Around Eating and Exercise

In honor of American Heart Month, Cheerios is making it easier and more fun to have a change of heart this February. “Coaches” Buzz Bee and Ice-T are transforming heart-healthy eating and exercising from a dreaded activity to a moment of joy.

Buzz Bee and actor and rapper Ice-T have teamed up to lend their uniquely positive coaching style to the new Cheerios “Pour Your Heart Into It” workout series, which encourages Americans to start to get their bodies moving and hearts thumping alongside a delicious heart-healthy bowl of Cheerios. (Photo: Business Wire)

The fun starts in the bowl, as America’s No. 1 cereal brand brings back its happy heart shapes for the third year in limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios and yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

Cheerios wants to remind Americans that getting heart healthy tastes great and exercise can be fun. That’s why Buzz Bee and actor and rapper Ice-T have teamed up to lend their uniquely positive coaching style to the new Cheerios “Pour Your Heart Into It” workout series which encourages Americans to start to get their bodies moving and hearts thumping alongside a delicious heart-healthy bowl of Cheerios.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard,” said Ice-T. “It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block. That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

Honey Nut Cheerios and other Cheerios flavors are made with whole grain oats and can help lower cholesterol as part of a heart-healthy diet.1 With the American+Heart+Association reporting heart disease is likely to remain the top killer in the U.S. indefinitely due to long-term COVID-19 impact, it’s more important than ever to lead a happy, heart-healthy lifestyle with a focus on eating habits and exercise.

Fans can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates the 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts, which are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.

“Cheerios has always been a delicious and heart-healthy choice, and our limited-edition happy heart shapes are designed to remind everyone that taking care of your heart can be fun, too,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “This year, we’re taking it a step further with our partnership with Ice-T to inspire a change of heart around how people think about both diet and exercise. Instead of a chore, these can actually be some of the best moments in your day.”

Cheerios will also help you take your happy heart shapes on the go, by giving away a free* cereal snack bowl from S’well as part of the brand’s American Heart Month efforts. Buy 3 qualifying boxes of Cheerios in a single purchase and upload your receipt at www.HappyHeartsCheerios.com to get your Cheerios S’nack by S’well cereal bowl.

In addition to packaging and the workout series, fans will also be able to see Ice-T in TV, premium online video, digital and social advertising, and public relations efforts for Cheerios.

*Limit 2 redemptions per household. Offer ends 3/31/2022, or while supplies last. Upload receipt by 4/15/2022. Terms and conditions apply.

1Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios™ and Honey Nut Cheerios™ cereal, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Honey Nut and other flavors of Cheerios cereal provide 0.75 grams per serving. Original Cheerios cereal provides 1.5 grams per serving.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

