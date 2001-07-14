DMS Named A Top CPA Network By mThink For Ninth Consecutive Year

Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced for the ninth consecutive year it has received a leading spot on mThink’s Top 20 CPA Networks List. Coming in at No. 2, DMS was recognized for the exceptional and consistent performance of it’s brand-direct advertising solutions, stemming from evaluations by top advertisers and publishers within the worldwide performance marketing community.

In addition to earning a leading spot on the mThink “Top 20 CPA Networks” list, DMS was ranked fifth on the mThink “Best Pay-Per-Call Networks” list of 2022. Offering a multitude of custom pay-per-call solutions, DMS provides one of the most extensive offer sets in the industry, unparalleled benefits and service to its publisher partners and effective inbound call campaigns that connect advertisers with high-intent, interested consumers the moment they’re ready to engage.

Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS helps grow businesses by sourcing new, quality customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own. DMS leverages the latest tracking and quality assurance technology, proven conversion-enhancing optimization techniques and expert, one-on-one support to help advertisers and publishers achieve their advertising and monetization goals across diverse media channels.

“When it comes to DMS, our toolset - inclusive of our first-party data asset, proprietary tech stack and expansive digital media reach - is simply unmatched,” said David+Cantrell, EVP of Brand Performance for DMS. “With each of these assets working seamlessly together, our team is able to create optionality for consumers while providing businesses with customer acquisition campaigns that scale growth, offer visibility into the customer experience and provide accountability for every media dollar spent. The consistent recognition that DMS has received from mThink is a direct reflection of our ability to create a standout solution portfolio with, and for, our advertiser clients and publisher partners.”

mThink’s Top 20 CPA Networks listing is informed by a four-month, industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and weighted data, including expert views, traffic data and measures of industry influence. With nine consecutive rankings, DMS has cemented its position as an innovator and trusted industry leader, continuing to provide top-tier levels of customer service, professionalism and ROI.

“We are ecstatic to once again be recognized by our clients, industry peers and colleagues, all of whom have been instrumental in our success and a huge part of our journey at DMS,” said Amber+Paul, SVP of Distribution for DMS. “This continued recognition through mThink is a testament to our incontestable dedication to our client’s success and the strength of our working relationships, many of which extend well past a decade. Our core values have revolved around providing our clients with the best service and solutions the industry has to offer, and will continue to do so.”

DMS has received consistent recognition for its dynamic performance marketing solutions and experienced team of industry leaders, most recently earning a spot on Inc. magazine’s Best Led Companies of 2021 list. With consistent collaboration, innovation and exceptional management, DMS was selected from more than 10,000 companies, recognizing the profound impact each DMS leader has had on the company, its employees and the larger performance marketing industry.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at+https%3A%2F%2Fdigitalmediasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005253/en/