Accenture Named a Leader in Platform IT Services for both Banking and Capital Markets by Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has, for the second consecutive time, been named a Leader in platform IT services for banking and capital markets in a report by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

In the report, titled “Platform+IT+Services+in+BFS+PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+Assessment+2022,” Accenture is positioned as a Leader for both Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and Vision & Capability, which measures firms’ strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments, and delivery.

The report notes that many banks and capital markets firms are focused on upgrading and modernizing their core systems, partnering with a mix of technology platforms and service vendors to fill gaps in their digital capabilities.

According to Everest Group, Accenture is well-positioned to help financial services clients adopt enterprise platforms through its end-to-end platform service framework, long-standing partnerships with banking and capital markets platforms, and significant investments to bolster its capabilities, including centers of excellence, innovation labs and intellectual property.

“Banking and capital markets clients have appreciated Accenture’s strategic partnership as they move along their platform journey from selection to migration and implementation,” said Ronak Doshi, a partner at Everest Group. “Accenture’s long-standing partnerships with several core, workflow, risk & compliance, and customer experience platforms; coupled with its strategic acquisitions to fuel its talent pool; investments in next generation technology; and a well-balanced delivery footprint; have made it a Leader in Everest Group’s Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

Brett Goode, who leads Accenture’s digital banking practice in North America, said, “As the demand for digital services increases, platforms can help banks operate more flexibly, make better use of their data, and create new products faster to improve the customer experience. We are thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in this space, where we use our deep industry knowledge, technology capabilities and strong ecosystem of leading platforms to support banks in offering the next generation of banking solutions to their customers.”

Tom Syrett, who leads Accenture’s capital markets platforms business, said, “We’ve supported some of the largest migrations within the industry, leveraging our DevOps and cloud capabilities to enable capital markets firms to integrate and manage platforms faster, better and more cost-effectively. Moving these platforms to the cloud can unlock added benefits, including increased agility and access to advanced analytics capabilities.”

Everest Group’s Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 analyzed 18 service providers on several capability-related dimensions. The study is based on RFI responses from service providers, client reference checks and an ongoing analysis of the IT platforms banking and financial services market.

More information on the assessment can be found here.

