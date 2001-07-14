Campbell Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today was named to the 2022 Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This year’s index includes 418 companies headquartered across 45 countries and regions. The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

“Building a winning team and culture is a key element of our strategic plan, with a focus on creating an inclusive and diverse environment for all employees,” said Camille Pierce, Campbell’s Senior Vice President, Chief Culture Officer and Head of Talent. “We are committed to living our values and creating a culture where all employees feel safe, valued and supported to do their best work. We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year.”

Campbell promotes gender equality at all levels with initiatives such as the Women’s Inclusion Network, an employee resource group which offers inclusive mentoring and sponsorship opportunities; partnering with the Network of Executive Women to provide employees with professional development and networking opportunities; and working with the nonprofit Path Forward to offer “returnships” to help midcareer professionals reenter the workforce after time spent caregiving. Campbell also offers opportunities to promote collaboration and drive awareness of inclusive mindsets and behaviors, and all salaried employees have a performance objective related to inclusion and diversity (I&D). Other Campbell programs and benefits in support of gender equality include on-site day care facilities at Campbell’s World Headquarters, competitive parental leave policies, adoption assistance, flexible work arrangements and job-sharing opportunities.

Campbell has an actionable I&D strategy focused on building capabilities, advocacy and accountability. The company has been recognized for its commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace, having been named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women.

To learn more about I&D at Campbell, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/inclusion-diversity/.

