Stevanato Group Extends Pen Injector Technology Licensing Agreement With Haselmeier

Stevanato Group, a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, has signed an extension to its licensing agreement with Haselmeier, a company of the medmix group, for its Axis-D™ pen injector technology.

The extension gives the company exclusivity to offer the technology to support a broader range of drugs for its biopharma customers beyond diabetes, including therapeutic areas such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, pain management, neurological disorders, arthritis, and others. Stevanato Group is focused on delivering an integrated end-to-end product portfolio, supported by its scientific and analytical processes and services.

Utilizing the Axis-D™ pen injector technology, Stevanato Group has developed its Alina® variable-dose and fixed-dose pen injector platform compatible with established therapeutic regimens as well as innovative drug therapies related to diabetes care.

Franco Moro, Stevanato Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The expansion of this agreement is an important step in enhancing and growing the opportunities in our drug delivery systems portfolio as we broaden our capabilities in this key market. We are constantly working with our customers to satisfy their needs, as we continue to experience an increase in demand for our high-value solutions and a shift up of the product value chain.”

Adam Stops, Head of Product Management for Drug Delivery Systems at Stevanato Group, added: "The Alina® pen injector platform combines ease of use for patients with faster time-to-market access for pharma organizations. Our patient-centric solutions aim to improve the lives of patients as they manage their complex health conditions. The extension of our licensing agreement with Haselmeier enables us to offer this innovative technology for use in additional therapeutic areas – helping even more patients – as we continue the expansion of our integrated capabilities in the proprietary drug delivery space.”

Introduced at the recent CPhI Worldwide event in Milan, Alina® is an ideal fit for Stevanato Group's integrated approach, which supports pharma companies at every stage of the drug development process – from analytical services and drug containment solutions to automation and assembly equipment, and from proprietary devices to contract manufacturing of devices.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit stevanatogroup.com.

Legal Notices

Axis-D is a trademark of Sulzer Mixpac AG (a company of the medmix group)

Forward-Looking Statements

