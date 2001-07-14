WPP Recognised in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

WPP (NYSE: WPP) was today named in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year.

The Index tracks the performance of public companies committed to advancing gender equality in the workplace, and WPP’s inclusion in the 2022 GEI is recognition of its progress and achievements in policy development, representation and data transparency.

The global standard set by Bloomberg is measured across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay & gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand.

This year, the GEI threshold was raised and includes a total of 418 best-practice companies from 45 countries and regions, covering a wide range of sectors and industries.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “WPP is a people business and our client work directly benefits from having diversity in our teams; different perspectives and backgrounds fuel our creativity and help us connect with consumers. We’re proud of our recognition in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which reflects our continued investment in our people and culture, and our progress in driving greater gender balance throughout the company.”

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said:“We are proud to recognise WPP and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting. Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organisations.”

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

