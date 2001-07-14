nVent Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

“At nVent, our people are our priority and our strength, and we are committed to building a culture of inclusion that allows every employee to thrive and contribute to our success,” said nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. “I am proud to have an executive leadership team comprised of 40% women – including our CFO – as well as a board of directors that is 40% women, and our goal is to increase representation of women in management globally by 20% by the year 2025. We will accomplish this through expanded recruiting and internal growth programs, such as our Global Women’s Network, which provides education, networking, development and business opportunities for women at all levels. Ensuring we have a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical as we build the future of a more sustainable and electrified world.”

“We are proud to recognize nVent and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

nVent submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year’s index visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fprofessional%2Fsustainable-finance%2F.

