MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the seventh year in a row in recognition of its efforts to support gender parity through employee policies, representation, and transparency.

Bloomberg measures publicly traded companies across five dimensions: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“Gender equity in the workplace can only be achieved and sustained through company-wide ownership and accountability,” said MetLife Chief Human Resources Officer Susan Podlogar. “MetLife is committed to advancing career opportunities for women, increasing the diversity of our global workforce, and fostering an inclusive environment where all employees can thrive.”

In 2020, MetLife became the first U.S.-based insurer to sign the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, a series of pledges designed to promote gender equality in the workplace.

Through its Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife is building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive company for women across four focus areas: leadership, workforce, marketplace, and community and sustainability. The initiative provides inclusive leadership development and offers women a variety of career support programs, including peer mentoring groups such as Lean In Circles and Women’s Business Networks, and workplace policies and benefits that support flexibility.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metlife.com%2Fabout-us%2Fglobal-diversity-equity-inclusion%2F.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005234/en/