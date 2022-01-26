Indonesia Energy To Commence Drilling of Two Back-To-Back New Wells Within 30 Days and a Third by Mid-Year

New Production Anticipated to Bring IEC to Cash Flow Positive Operations

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today provided an update on its 2022 drilling plans by announcing that it expects to commence drilling of its next two (2) new wells at IEC's 63,000-acre Kruh Block within 30 days. Additionally; IEC plans to commence drilling of a third new well at Kruh Block before the end of the second quarter.

Drilling operations for these three new wells (named "Kruh 27", "Kruh 28" and "Kruh 29") are being funded from the net proceeds of IEC's recently announced new institutional investor financing.

Last month, IEC announced that its recently completed "Kruh 26" well increased its daily oil production rate by over 50%.

Assuming the drilling campaigns for Kruh 27 and Kruh 28 yield producing wells, IEC's production target is to be producing approximately 450 barrels of oils per day after completion of Kruh 27 and Kruh 28. Based on current oil prices, this production is anticipated to result in IEC having cash flow positive operations. The addition of a producing Kruh 29 well would enhance IEC's cash flow from operations later this year.

The new wells will cost approximately $1.5 million each to drill and complete (matching IEC's planned drilling budget). Based on the terms of IEC's contract with the Indonesian government and an assumed oil price of $80 per barrel, these wells are each expected to generate approximately $1.5 million in net revenue in their first year, which is enough to recover the cost of drilling the wells.

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC's President, commented "We are excited that our recent financing enables us to commence drilling next month and to aggressively move our company towards a potential cash flow positive position, setting the stage for further drilling and growth for our company in 2022 and beyond. We believe Kruh Block is a world class asset that should significantly grow our cash flow as we drill additional wells and seek to maximize returns on our investments and grow shareholder value."

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "on-track", "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the future prices for oil and the anticipated results of IEC's drilling and production activities and the impact of such activities on IEC's results of operations as descried herein) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on May 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

